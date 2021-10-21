GOP Fundraising Arm Attacks Dems For Not Repealing Part Of Trump’s Tax Law

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Hmmm

The National Republican Congressional Committee pulled a fast one, putting out a statement Wednesday targeting four Democratic members of Congress from New Jersey because they have “failed at restoring” the federal deduction for state and local taxes in the reconciliation bill.

Except, uh, it was Trump’s tax law that put a $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction in the first place.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski, Mikie Sherrill and Andy Kim “can’t accomplish anything for hardworking New Jerseyans,” the NRCC claimed.

“can’t accomplish anything for hardworking New Jerseyans,” the NRCC claimed. In related news, the changes to the SALT deduction are still on the table, according to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-MA).

Dan Scavino Hints He Won’t Cooperate With Jan. 6 Panel

Dan Scavino, Trump’s former White House social media chief and deputy chief of staff, isn’t ready to cooperate with the House Jan. 6 committee, according to his lawyer, Stanley Brand.

Scavino has until next Thursday to turn over documents under the committee’s subpoena , and he has a hearing scheduled for the week after, per CNN.

, and he has a hearing scheduled for the week after, per CNN. Scavino has legal concerns about testifying and questions whether the committee properly served the subpoena, according to Brand. The ex-White House official also claims to be concerned about the issue of executive privilege.

according to Brand. The ex-White House official also claims to be concerned about the issue of executive privilege. Brand also complained that the information the committee is seeking from his client is “as broad as the ocean.” The panel members “have to act like a real investigative entity,” the lawyer grumbled to CNN.

The Right-Wing Media Cesspit

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard wrote a whole story falsely claiming that Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate in the Virginia gubernatorial race, has donors in only 14 counties, compared to GOP rival Glenn Youngkin’s 86 counties, based on data from nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.

Wow, quite a disparity there! McAuliffe’s campaign is pretty screw-wait, what year is that data from?

lol now does the examiner correct its story? https://t.co/BZ7YM2yIiQ pic.twitter.com/ZT6HYXDqGh — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 20, 2021

Whoops.

Bedard deleted the tweet, and the Examiner had to change the story to just “Youngkin outraises McAuliffe among Virginians” while taking out the data that the entire article was based on.

Then they slapped on this awesome corrections note at the very bottom:

“In an earlier version of this story, it incorrectly included donations from prior years. The Washington Examiner regrets the error.”

Today’s Next Step To Holding Bannon In Contempt

The full House will vote today on the Jan. 6 select committee’s recommendation to hold former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon in contempt for defying the panel’s subpoena and refusing to show up for his hearing last week.

The recommendation is expected to pass. It’ll then be referred to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the case.

What’s In/Out On Reconciliation?

Kate Riga has a quick rundown.

More Than 2 Dozen Elected Officials Tied To Far-Right Militia

At least 28 people who have been elected into office joined or donated to the Oath Keepers, BuzzFeed News found.

Key Analysis

“The case for ‘Havana Syndrome’ skepticism” – The Washington Post

Parkland Shooter Pleads Guilty

23-year-old Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders on Wednesday, three years after opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It was the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

Cruz now faces life in prison or a death sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout Over Dave Chappelle Special

Dozens of Netflix employees left its Los Angeles office and several others virtually called off work on Wednesday afternoon to protest the streaming giant’s handling of its newly released Dave Chapelle special that features transphobic content.

Team Trans* released a list of demands that aim to “avoid future instances of platforming transphobia and hate speech.” You’ll notice that none of them demand that Netflix actually remove the special, so don’t let “anti-woke” reactionaries convince you that trans people and their allies are trying to censor Chappelle here.

Mommy, I Want Another Investigation

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) wants a new investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him that led to his resignation.

