Herschel Walker Debunks Evolution

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Get Rekt, Darwin

It turns out that Herschel Walker, former NFL player-turned-Trump-endorsed candidate for Georgia Senate, has some doubts about evolution: During a church event on Saturday, Walker pointed out a gaping hole in the theory that “man came from apes.”

“If that is true, why are there still apes?” the candidate asked. “Think about it.” Fact check: That’s not what the theory of evolution is, and apes don’t transform into human beings.

"Think about it." Walker also claimed that science "can't do" a "conception of a baby," Fact check: …Yes? Yes it can?



Zelensky To Address Congress Today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who’s been seeking out support from the international community amid Russia’s attack on his country, will give a speech to Congress today via Zoom at 9 a.m. ET. We’ll be liveblogging it this morning.

Zelensky is likely to repeat his calls for the U.S. to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something the Biden administration has repeatedly rejected given how the move would suck the U.S. directly into the conflict and likely lead to a larger war against Russia.

Biden will make public remarks on the U.S.' assistance to Ukraine later at 11:45 a.m. ET, when he'll announce an extra $800 million in aid, according to CNN. He'll be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Won’t Penalize Fake Trump Electors, Which Includes Commissioner

The six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission decided unanimously on Tuesday that the 10 Republicans who were ready to cosplay as presidential electors for Trump in the 2020 election didn’t break any election laws.

Wisconsin law “does not prohibit an alternative set of electors from meeting,” the commission wrote in its memo on Tuesday.

What's especially cool about the commissioners finding no wrongdoing by the fake electors is that one of the commissioners, Bob Spindell, was also one of those fake electors. Spindell didn't recuse himself from this case.

RNC Sues Its Own Vendor In Last-Ditch Effort To Block Jan. 6 Panel’s Subpoena

The Republican National Committee, frantically working to shut down the House Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena to one of the organization’s top fundraising vendors, filed for an emergency injunction on Tuesday evening to keep the vendor from handing over data on the email campaigns it conducted for the RNC between the election and Jan 6 last year.

The vendor in question, Salesforce, had told the RNC that it was planning on turning over the records today, the RNC’s court filing revealed yesterday. The deadline for Salesforce to hand in the records is today at 10 a.m. ET.

The RNC sued the House Jan. 6 panel last week over the subpoena, claiming it was overly broad and would expose sensitive information about the RNC's donors.

Rep. Fortenberry’s Trial Starts Today

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) is going on trial today in L.A. after having been charged with lying to the FBI about foreign donations to his 2016 campaign.

The Republican faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all three charges.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty, and he's running for reelection (which he announced while sitting in the same pickup truck he used as a backdrop when he was announcing his impending indictment last year).

Embattled Sarah Raskin Bows Out

Sarah Bloom Raskin withdrew her nomination as vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday after Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) vowed to block her confirmation over her stance on climate change.

Permanent Daylight Savings Might Actually Become A Thing?

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) bill to cement the U.S. on Daylight Savings Time, and it’s hard to be mad at the possibility that it won’t get dark before 4:30 p.m. anymore.

The forecast in the House isn’t quite so clear, however. Whitehouse told Politico that he hasn’t gotten an assurance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about it.

Cawthorn Gets Dragged By Local NC Paper

The Winston-Salem Journal roasted Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), aka “North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown,” in a scathing editorial on Tuesday over his unhinged attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly reported the amount of Ukraine aid Biden will announce on Wednesday. The amount is $800 million.

