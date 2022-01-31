Georgia County DA Seeking FBI Protection After Trump Calls For Insurrection V.2

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

When Ex-POTUS Pushes For Another Jan. 6

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who’s investigating Trump’s 2020 election meddling, sent a letter to the FBI special agent in charge of the Atlanta field office on Sunday asking for extra security, per CNN.

Her request came in response to Trump attacking prosecutors who are investigating him as “radical” and “racist” during his Texas rally on Saturday. The ex-president also called for “the biggest protests we have ever had” in Atlanta, New York and other areas of the country where state- and county-level authorities are investigating him if they “do anything wrong or illegal.” Trump’s attempt to stoke his white supporters’ resentment over supposed “anti-white” oppression isn’t subtle here: Willis, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are all Black.

The ex-president also called for “the biggest protests we have ever had” in Atlanta, New York and other areas of the country where state- and county-level authorities are investigating him if they “do anything wrong or illegal.” Willis is seeking a “risk assessment” of her office and the courthouse where the special grand jury in her investigation is meeting, plus “protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents.”

a “risk assessment” of her office and the courthouse where the special grand jury in her investigation is meeting, plus “protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents.” The district attorney noted that her office had already been getting angry messages about her investigation, even before Trump called for protests on Saturday.

Trump Wants To Pardon Jan. 6 Insurrectionists

During the Texas rally on Saturday, the ex-president vowed to treat the insurrectionists “fairly” — “and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons.”

House Jan. 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY)’s response:

Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election.



He’d do it all again if given the chance. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 31, 2022

New York Redistricting Plan Looking Like A Boon For Dems

The new New York congressional district map unveiled by the state’s Democrat-controlled legislature on Sunday could give Democrats three more House seats while wiping out four GOP-held seats, shifting the New York delegation’s current Democrat-Republican ratio of 19-8 to 22-4 (the Empire state lost a seat in the 2020 census tally).

The new district lines are especially brutal for Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) of the state’s 11th District, whose district will now include a big chunk of very-liberal Brooklyn. To make it work, map drawers had to do some interesting things with the neighboring 10th District, as you can see in Cook Political Report analyst Dave Wasserman’s illustration of the map proposal:

(TPM New York readers, just imagine a Republican trying to hold a campaign rally in Park Slope.)

Check Out This Very Bad SCOTUS Nom Poll, Which Is Bad

ABC News came out with a new survey revealing that 23 percent of Americans want Biden to stick to his promise to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, while 76 percent of Americans want Biden to consider “all possible nominees.” BREAKING:

ABC’s framing of these two concepts as being polar opposites is right on the money. After all, how can one consider Black women AND all possible nominees at the same time??

After all, how can one consider Black women AND all possible nominees at the same time?? The poll’s sample size consisted of an entire 510 people.

State Trooper Who Told Guv To Kiss His Ass Over Vax Mandate Dies From COVID

A Washington State trooper died from COVID-19 several months after declaring over the police radio transmission that state Gov. Jay Inslee (D), who had established a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, “can kiss my ass.”

GOP Guv Leader Says He Doesn’t Want Trump Be POTUS Again

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association (NGA), told Insider during a NGA meeting on Saturday that he doesn’t believe Trump is “the one to lead our party and our country again, as president.”

Two Nurses Raked In $1.5 Million In Fake Vax Card Hustle

Two nurses in Long Island, New York were arrested last week over an alleged scheme where they would forge COVID-19 vaccine cards at $220 a pop for adults ($85 for kids). They allegedly made more than $1.5 million between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022, according to prosecutors.

North Dakota AG Suddenly Dies

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem (R) died at the age of 68 on Friday after he was taken to the hospital that day, according to his office. Stenehjem’s exact cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but his brother said the official had fallen on Friday and was dealing with an ulcer.

