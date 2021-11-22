Fox News Contributors Call It Quits Over Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Real Brave, Guys

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime contributors on Fox News who were fine with the misinformation the network has peddled up until now, announced yesterday on their right-wing media site that they’re leaving Fox because “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.”

Hayes and Goldberg pointed directly at Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation “documentary” on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that fully aims to whitewash the events of that day . The ex-contributors called it a “collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions.”

Carlson's documentary is just the worst example of a "longstanding trend" of Fox twisting facts to suit Trump's agenda, Hayes and Goldberg wrote.

Latest From Waukesha: At Least 5 Killed, More Than 40 Injured

A suspect was in custody Sunday night, but authorities have not provided information on a motive for ramming an SUV through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

At least five people have died and more than 40 were left injured, the city of Waukesha confirmed overnight. The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin received 15 patients, the hospital announced.

Just arrived in #Waukesha. Here's a few initial photos from the scene where a car plowed into the Christmas Parade Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/tMDrI2buYB — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) November 22, 2021

An editor at local news outlet Waukesha Freeman who was at the scene posted a short thread detailing the violence that unfolded:

Never thought I'd be covering a mass causality event like tonight. I'm still trying to process what I saw & how I feel. It felt like I was walking through a movie scene as a person was yelling at someone to breathe as they performed CPR and to see bodies stretched out for blocks — Katherine Michalets Beck (@kmichalets) November 22, 2021

Rittenhouse Says He Supports BLM

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges last week after shooting three people (two of whom died) at an anti-police brutality protest, told Tucker Carlson in a pre-taped interview that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement:

Kyle Rittenhouse: "This case has nothing to do with race."



Watch our exclusive interview, tomorrow at 8pm ET on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vXLEVtfycc — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 22, 2021

Organizers Of Jan. 6 Trump Rally Drank Champagne With Pals During Capitol Attack

Women For America First chair Kylie Jane Kremer and her mother, Amy Kremer, the conservative activist who organized the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded that insurrection, had a fancy evening out with other rally organizers at a nearby hotel as a hoard of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building, according to the Kremers’ texts obtained by Rolling Stone.

The organizers said they were in direct contact with Trump and were “following POTUS’ lead” several days before Jan. 6, the texts show. Amy Kremer went to the White House, according to texts she sent to some of the other organizers.

The House Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed the Kremers, according to Rolling Stone.

A spokesperson for the Kremers denied the Rolling Stone's report but wouldn't say which part specifically was "100 percent factually untrue that we can prove are not true."

What Actual ‘Cancel Culture’ Looks Like

The only clinic in Texas dedicated to giving trans kids gender-affirming care has been shut down after conservative activists repeatedly harassed hospital board members.

One GOP Senator Is Over Cruz And Hawley’s Obstructionism

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Affairs committee, said during a panel at an international security forum over the weekend that he’s tired the holdup of more than 50 of Biden’s foreign policy nominees.

Political leaders “have to have a team in place in order to govern,” Risch said.

Risch said. Risch didn’t mention Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) directly by name, but he was answering an attendee’s question about how to break through the confirmation logjam caused by “your party,” and, well, those two senators are the culprits.

Cohen Is Now Free

Convicted ex-Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is officially free today after serving three years for bank and tax fraud plus campaign finance law violations, including his hush payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Cohen had been serving his sentence under house arrest in his Manhattan apartment since July last year.

in his Manhattan apartment since July last year. Cohen met up with rapper Kanye West for coffee several times last month. Yeezy wore a mask during the second meetup. We still have no answers.

Yeezy wore a mask during the second meetup.

Cruz Talks About ‘Commie Asses’ In The Year 2021

While discussing the Beijing Olympics on “Face the Nation” yesterday, the Texas senator declared that he hoped American athletes would go to China “and kick their commie asses.”

Your Nightmare Fuel Of The Day

Joining us now is former New Jersey governor C҉̩͈h̵̰r̢į̭͔̮̣̞̮̪s̠̖ ̴̙̞̭C͢h̡̗̭̱͇r̦͔͈i̛̫̮͖̩͍̻̹s̘̩̫̯̩̟t҉̣͔̤̠̹i̧̗͉̙͈̩̻e̱̟͉̘͎̹̣:

