Fox Hosts Frantically Texted Meadows On Jan. 6 Urging Trump To Rein In Mob

Desperation Overflowing At Fox

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday night unveiled some truly damning texts flying between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump’s loyal soldiers at Fox News and Don Trump Jr. during the Capitol insurrection.

The texts were read aloud by committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) before the panel voted to recommend that Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress.

Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Hannity texted Meadows on Jan. 6 to plead for Trump to do something to stop the violence unfolding at the Capitol, according to texts Meadows had turned over to the committee.

texted Meadows on Jan. 6 to plead for Trump to do something to stop the violence unfolding at the Capitol, according to texts Meadows had turned over to the committee. Don Jr.’s hair was on fire : “He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” the president’s son wrote, adding in another text that Trump needed to give an Oval Office address because the riots had “gone too far.”

: “He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” the president’s son wrote, adding in another text that Trump needed to give an Oval Office address because the riots had “gone too far.” Kilmeade fretted that Trump was “destroying everything you have accomplished.” “Please get him on TV,” he texted Meadows.

was “destroying everything you have accomplished.” “Please get him on TV,” he texted Meadows. Hannity asked if the then-president could “make a statement” and urge his supporters to leave.

if the then-president could “make a statement” and urge his supporters to leave. Ingraham told Meadows that Trump needed to tell the insurrectionists to go home because “[t]his is hurting all of us” and “He is destroying his legacy.”

Here’s Ingram on Jan. 6 blaming antifa for the insurrection:

Laura Ingraham is on Fox News trying to pin some of the blame for violence at the Capitol on antifa pic.twitter.com/ilFjDtdu5J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Gosar Claims He Had No Choice But To Vote Against The Thing He’s Taking Credit For

Far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is insisting it’s totally normal to give himself a gold star for the federal funding that went to an airport in his state thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which he had tried to shoot down when it was put to a vote.

Gosar claimed that “leftists take programs we all support” and then “load it down with Marxist drivel,” and so principled Republicans like himself are “forced to call the Dems out with a no vote.”

and so principled Republicans like himself are “forced to call the Dems out with a no vote.” Anyone who doesn’t believe this topsy-turvy logic is “a low IQ person,” the GOP lawmaker claimed.

Candle Factory Threatened To Fire Workers If They Left Before Storms, Workers Say

At least five workers at the candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky destroyed by a tornado on Friday allege that their supervisors warned them that they’d get fired if they left their shift early due to approaching storms.

One In 100 Older Americans Has Died From COVID-19

The New York Times’ new analysis of COVID-19 deaths paints a grim picture of where the country’s at with the pandemic.

One in 100 of Americans 65 or older has died from the coronavirus.

has died from the coronavirus. 75 percent of Americans who’ve passed from the virus have been 65 or older.

of Americans who’ve passed from the virus have been 65 or older. The overall death toll in the U.S. is at almost 800,000.

Big New Study On Omicron Variant

A major study out of South Africa finds Omicron causes less severe illness than previous variants but is more resistant to the vaccine.

Out-Of-Control Crime In San Francisco

The California Labor Commissioner’s Office slapped several Burger Kings in San Francisco with a $1.9 million citation for wage theft in 2020, and workers say a year later that they still haven’t gotten that money.

Nassar’s Victims Reach Massive Settlement With Gymnastics And Olympics Groups

The hundreds of athletes who were sexually assaulted by former national female gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar reached a $380 million settlement with U.S.A. Gymnastics, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers on Monday. It’s one of the biggest recorded settlements ever reached with sex abuse victims, according to the Wall Street Journal.

NRA Is Big Mad About Newsom’s Gun Proposal

The National Rifle Association (NRA), which is currently engulfed in legal and financial woes, complained yesterday about California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) asking the legislature to create an assault weapon ban modeled after Texas’ extreme anti-abortion ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

