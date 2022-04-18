Florida Discovers That 2 + 2 = Critical Race Theory

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

Algebra? More Like All Lives Matter

Florida’s Department of Education announced on Friday that it had thrown out 41 percent of the math textbooks that had been submitted for inclusion in the state’s mathematics instructional materials, claiming the textbooks were “impermissible with either Florida’s new standards” or “incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT [critical race theory].”

By far the biggest number of textbook rejections–71 percent–was for grades K-5 , according to the department.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran accused the publishers of insidiously trying to sneak material to "indoctrinate students."

The announcement didn't explain what exactly about those textbooks promoted CRT.

Russian Missiles Strike Lviv, Ukraine Officials Say

New York Times : “Russia Launches Rare Attack on Lviv, Killing 7”

: “Russia Launches Rare Attack on Lviv, Killing 7” The Washington Post : “Strikes cause first wartime deaths in Lviv, Ukrainian officials say”

: “Strikes cause first wartime deaths in Lviv, Ukrainian officials say” CNBC : “Ukraine’s major western city of Lviv hit by missiles”

: “Ukraine’s major western city of Lviv hit by missiles” The Guardian: “Five missiles strike Lviv, mayor reports”

#Lviv one hour ago. At least 5 #Russia missiles hit the Western city. Train station and storage units were targeted. pic.twitter.com/rzMEbcs70z — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 18, 2022

Five missile strikes on Lviv this morning. Smoke visible rising above the city. pic.twitter.com/WHSa3eSRzd — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 18, 2022

Wisconsin Republicans Win Gerrymander War

The Wisconsin Supreme Court approved the district maps drawn by Republicans after the U.S. Supreme Court intervened in the state’s redistricting battle to strike down the maps crafted by Gov. Tony Evers (D).

Trump Keeps Endorsing People Republicans Don’t Want Him To Endorse

After working oh-so-hard to earn Trump’s forgiveness for his past rude comments, hillbilly elegist J.D. Vance finally got the ex-president’s stamp of approval in the Ohio Senate GOP primary on Friday.

Ohio Republican leaders and even some of Trump’s own advisors really didn’t want Trump to do that.

really didn’t want Trump to do that. Trump’s Vance boost came less than a week after the former president endorsed reality TV celebrity Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary , another endorsement conservatives weren’t happy with.

, another endorsement conservatives weren’t happy with. Trump loyalists were also mad about the ex-president throwing his support behind former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in a Tennessee House race. Tennessee Republicans are trying so hard to stonewall Ortagus that they’re actually passing a law aiming to block her from the race.

Three Mass Shootings During Easter Weekend

There were two mass shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this past weekend, leaving two people (both teenagers) dead and at least 31 injured in total.

The two deaths came from the Pittsburgh shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, where at least eight other people were injured, according to law enforcement.

came from the Pittsburgh shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, where at least eight other people were injured, according to law enforcement. A second shooting early Sunday morning happened at a nightclub in Hampton County, South Carolina, where authorities say at least nine people were wounded, though no one was killed.

happened at a nightclub in Hampton County, South Carolina, where authorities say at least nine people were wounded, though no one was killed. The third shooting happened at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, during which nine people were shot and five others were injured in connection to the attack, but none faced life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

Alex Jones Businesses Weigh Bankruptcy

Companies owned by notorious far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, including InfoWars, are considering filing for bankruptcy as Jones gets buried under the lawsuits he lost from his lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, according to Bloomberg.

Roger Stone And Trump Trash DeSantis As Phantom Of The Opera Plays In The Background

A source shared with The Daily Beast, the following video of Trump shaking his head in agreement and then turning away from Roger Stone after he called Ron DeSantis a “piece of shit.” pic.twitter.com/PthoHsNCMj — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 18, 2022

Did I lie?

Tucker Carlson Urges Viewers To Irradiate Balls To Own The Libs

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to premiere a brand-new documentary, “The End of Men,” which explores the slow death of rugged American manliness and the rugged manly man at the hands of Big Feminine, and the importance of tanning your testicles to prevent that from happening to you.

People clowned on the trailer immediately after its premiere on Carlson’s show. There really was no other way this would be received:

I promise you are not prepared for Tucker's latest montage pic.twitter.com/8tdvYTW2cn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 16, 2022

Even MAGA “celebrity” Kid Rock was skeptical of Carlson’s testicle snake oil. When the Fox host asked him “why wouldn’t open-minded people seek new solutions” when “so many of the therapies in the past that they’ve told us to take have turned out to be dead ends that really hurt people,” the singer still wasn’t sold on Carlson’s testicle tanning solution:

“I don’t know what the hell’s going on in this world. I’m not even sure I understood that question, but some days I just want to stop this planet and let me off.” – Kid Rock’s words of wisdom

