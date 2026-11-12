Donald Trump Will Do Anything to Get Ilhan Omar

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo.

The Retribution: Somalia Edition

All of the discussion of the Trump White House’s resistance to oversight from the new Democratic Congress seems almost quaint in the context of the Trump DOJ raiding the home of a sitting Democratic member of Congress days before the election.

In a new development on that front, the NYT reports that the Trump administration took the unusual step of indicting one of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s former bodyguards in April for a felony related to his green card application in an attempt to flip him against her:

Mr. Mohamed’s lawyer, Bruce Rivers, said that prosecutors spent months trying to turn the bodyguard into an informant to bolster their case against Ms. Omar. In a move he described as shocking, Mr. Rivers said that prosecutors repeatedly told him and Mr. Mohamed that the investigation into Ms. Omar was “100 percent being run by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.,” the address of the White House. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my almost 28 years practicing law in federal court,” said Mr. Rivers, a veteran criminal defense lawyer in Minneapolis.

The case was by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, but as the NYT notes: “The government lawyers assigned to the case were early-career federal prosecutors who were promoted to leadership roles in the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis after several veteran attorneys left the office early this year in protest over its handling of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota.”

As the NYT puts it, the Trump DOJ “failed” to flip the bodyguard, but he was offered immunity and was brought before a D.C. grand jury investigating the Minnesota Democrat, where he reportedly testified to having no substantive knowledge of Omar’s immigration and marriage history.

That was on Sept. 3.

The next day the Trump DOJ moved to dismiss the indictment, with the explanation from prosecutors that the bodyguard was in removal proceedings: “Accordingly, there is no longer a federal interest in continuing prosecution in light of his anticipated removal from the United States.” Take that as you will.

Oversight Agonistes

Before the election, Greg Sargent and Brian Beutler spoke to a number of House and Senate Democrats and senior aides about whether they were prepared for the extreme resistance to congressional oversight that the Trump White House was expected to demonstrate. Their conclusion:

Every Democrat we spoke with agreed that the Trump administration is world-historically corrupt, and most expected his lawbreaking to persist or even escalate. Some do seem willing to contemplate suspension of the regular order of things, if that’s what it takes to slow or stop the lawlessness. Others, though, seem more resigned to running a playbook for normal times, one that’s plainly unsuited to the coming moment.

The Trump White House resistance is already manifesting in absurd claims that congressional oversight is itself criminal.

For Your Radar …

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, is demanding that the Interior Department preserve documents related to President Trump’s pet construction projects around D.C., CNN reports:

Multiple credible whistleblowers have approached Huffman’s committee in recent weeks to voice concern that the Interior Department is getting rid of records in anticipation of forthcoming scrutiny, the sources told CNN. The agency oversees much of the national parkland Trump wants to use for his projects. The Interior Department called the whistleblower claims “100% false.”

Good Read

Josh Marshall: Understanding the Scandal/Accountability Conveyor Belt

Still Basking in the Election Aftermath

TOUGALOO, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 11: U.S. Sen.-elect Scott Colom (D-MS) at a victory rally at Tougaloo College on November 11, 2026 in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Colom defeated incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) in a close race that took over a week to call. Colom is the first Black senator to be elected in Mississippi since the Reconstruction era. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A sampling of election news:

House : Not a single Democratic incumbent in the House lost in the general election, the WaPo notes.

: Not a single Democratic incumbent in the House lost in the general election, the WaPo notes. Ohio-10 : Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who was swept out of office by the blue wave after nearly a quarter of a century in the House, blames his loss on that controversial ad by GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: “That final ad from Vivek really was kind of a lightning strike at the end, and it had an impact up and down the ticket in all the races … Absolutely that was the margin at the end.”

: Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who was swept out of office by the blue wave after nearly a quarter of a century in the House, blames his loss on that controversial ad by GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy: “That final ad from Vivek really was kind of a lightning strike at the end, and it had an impact up and down the ticket in all the races … Absolutely that was the margin at the end.” North Carolina: Democrats are one uncalled state Senate election away from having a trifecta in North Carolina. But in that very close race, state Sen. Danny Britt (R) still leads Catina Hamm (D) by 228 votes even though the race has tightened since election night. The race remains within the margin for a recount.

Quote of the Day

After all three levels of the federal courts blocked its lawsuit seeking to use the Big Lie of rampant noncitizen voting to interfere in the California election, the Trump DOJ moved to dismiss the case with a pissy filing complaining about all that losing.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter granted the dismissal, but not without taking a parting shot at the administration:

This lawsuit attempted to disrupt an ongoing election and create confusion and uncertainty for voters and election workers alike. The right to vote is sacred. So, too, is trust in our democracy. Upon recent receipt of the Department of Justice’s unilateral withdrawal of its Complaint in its entirety, and pursuant to the Department’s request, the expedited hearing this Court set regarding the validity of the government’s list for Friday, November 13, 2026 is now MOOT and hereby vacated. In light of the government’s withdrawal, this case is CLOSED.

Mass Deportation Watch

Fatal ICE Shooting in Maine : The ICE officer involved in a fatal shooting of a Colombia national in Maine over the summer previously expressed hatred of immigrants — especially Colombians — castigating his sister for her longtime relationship with a Colombian man, with whom she had two children, the NYT reports.

: The ICE officer involved in a fatal shooting of a Colombia national in Maine over the summer previously expressed hatred of immigrants — especially Colombians — castigating his sister for her longtime relationship with a Colombian man, with whom she had two children, the NYT reports. ICE Disappearances : Kim Wehle on how ICE is making immigrants vanish from its system.

: Kim Wehle on how ICE is making immigrants vanish from its system. Chain Refoulement Alert: An ICE deportation carrying Iranian nationals to Pakistan, where they were to be handed over to Iran, turned around midair and landed back in Arizona after Pakistan refused to accept the detainees, sources tell the NYT.

What the Iran War Has Unleashed

In a new superseding indictment this week, federal prosecutors alleged that Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a leader of an Iranian-backed militia, passed along coded messages from jail in Brooklyn that were delivered to operatives working on behalf of Iran to target the Royal Air Force base at Fairford. In response to the alleged plot, the U.S. evacuated its military aircraft from the base last month.

In response to alleged Iranian threats against his life, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently moved out of his D.C. home and onto an unspecified nearby military base, the NYT reports.

No Respect

One day after avoiding impeachment in the House, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth beclowned himself at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier:

wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-11T19:55:34.539Z

Jensen Huang and Over-Concentration

Before Jensen Huang resigned this morning as the CEO of Nvidia, economist Justin Wolfers had used the scandal to show the dangerous concentration of power in one man at one company in one sector of the economy. It is parallel to (and overlapping with) the over-concentration of power in Donald Trump.

Thread of the Day

I see people are doing the "did voters respond to the authoritarianism or the economy" debate and obviously it is both, but a ton of our recent economic problems are downstream from our democracy problem. Tons of voters are upset about authoritarianism and even more are upset about its consequences — Josh Zingher (@zingherpolisci.bsky.social) 2026-11-07T23:15:09.805Z

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