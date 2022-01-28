COVID-Infected, Anti-Vax Sarah Palin Gallivanting Around NYC

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Out On The Town

Former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin (who says she refuses to get vaccinated) may have tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend and delayed her defamation trial against the New York Times as a result, but that won’t keep her from dining at multiple restaurants in New York City anyway!

COVID-positive Sarah Palin has now dined al fresco on the Upper East Side two nights in a row. After eating at Campagnola Tuesday, she returned to Elio’s last night — where she reportedly flouted the city’s vax mandate this weekend https://t.co/UHl2B2HUSn pic.twitter.com/6OaQPaDgN0 — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) January 27, 2022

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams advised New Yorkers who’ve come into contact with Palin to get tested.

Second Person Arrested By DOJ Election Worker Threat Task Force

A Nevada man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making four threatening phone calls to an elections worker at the Nevada Secretary of State’s office, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The threats included the man saying he hoped the worker’s children got molested and that “You are all going to fucking die,” per the indictment in the man’s case.

per the indictment in the man’s case. It’s the second criminal case brought forth by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Election Threats Task Force. The force made its first arrest last week.

Biden Plans To Find Breyer Replacement By End Of Feb

The President announced yesterday that he intends to unveil his pick to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer “before the end of February.”

We don’t know much about who exactly Biden’s looking at: All we know for sure is that he plans on picking a Black woman to fill the vacancy and that Republicans have already decided she’s going to be a Soros Far Left Antifa.

GOP Candidate Compared Him Not Getting University Job To Segregation

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R), who’s now gunning for outgoing Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) seat, argued last year that Duke University rescinding a teaching offer was the exact same thing as Black people not being served at lunch counters in the ‘60s.

The Right-Wing Media Cesspit: Great Replacement Theory Edition

The deeply unfunny host of Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” late night show, Greg Gutfeld, described immigration as “foreign interference in our election” that’s leading to a “slow rolling insurrection” yesterday on “The Five.”

By the way, “Gutfeld!” is a terrible show and I helpfully explain here why it’s terrible.

That was the same day Fox News host Brian Kilmeade ranted that allowing undocumented immigrants to enter the country is “poisoning” cities and schools “with people that don’t belong there.”

I tried finding a video clip of that comment for this Morning Memo and ended up discovering that this isn’t even the first time Kilmeade’s gone off about immigrants who don’t belong here:

Brian Kilmeade complains that homeless undocumented immigrants who "don't belong here to begin with" are getting HUD benefits before homeless Americans, a class of people Kilmeade almost never discusses unless he's using them as a prop to attack immigrants. pic.twitter.com/JOQ1ytR4xn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 22, 2019

Brian Kilmeade says CA Gov. Gavin Newsom's platform is: "We have so many homeless on the streets and so much money thrown at the homeless, lets bring in people who don't belong and don't pay taxes and allow them to stay. In fact, lets attract them." pic.twitter.com/KPbYZEughG — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 23, 2019

Biden Discusses Russia With Zelensky

Amid the looming threat of Russia invading Ukraine, the President had a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday. Two competing descriptions of that call soon emerged.

According to the White House’s readout of the call , Biden “reaffirmed the readiness” of the U.S. and its allies to “respond decisively” if there were an invasion, and promised Zelensky that the U.S. embassy in Kyiv was staying fully operational even though American family members of its staff were ordered to leave.

, Biden “reaffirmed the readiness” of the U.S. and its allies to “respond decisively” if there were an invasion, and promised Zelensky that the U.S. embassy in Kyiv was staying fully operational even though American family members of its staff were ordered to leave. An anonymous Ukrainian official painted a tenser picture for CNN : The call didn’t go well, that unnamed official told the network. According to that official, Biden and Zelensky disagreed over the severity of the Russia situation, with the Ukrainian president stating he believed the threat was “dangerous but ambiguous.” Ukraine’s government has been striking a similar note for days in the face of increasingly dire warnings from Western intelligence. The White House disputed the Ukrainian official’s claim about the discussion going poorly. (Biden hasn’t repeatedly insisted that the call was “perfect,” though, so who knows?)

: The call didn’t go well, that unnamed official told the network. According to that official, Biden and Zelensky disagreed over the severity of the Russia situation, with the Ukrainian president stating he believed the threat was “dangerous but ambiguous.”

Dem Rep’s Car Struck By Bullets

Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) car was hit with gunfire in St. Louis on Saturday. The progressive lawmaker’s office said on Thursday that she wasn’t in the car and that there isn’t evidence she was targeted.

Roy Moore Still Fighting Off Accusations He Molested A Teen

Failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s troubles aren’t over four years after he lost his race due to allegations of sexual misconduct with teen girls. One of Moore’s alleged victims — who says he molested her when she was 14 — has an ongoing defamation suit against him. Yesterday he testified he never knew the victim.

White House Kitty Has Arrived

