AOC Belittles Creepy GOP Rep As ‘Collection Of Wet Toothpicks’

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

A Small, Small Man

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dragged far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who has well-documented ties to white nationalists, on Monday night after he tweeted a deranged anime-style video of him killing her and attacking President Joe Biden.

Gosar is “just a collection of wet toothpicks,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. Ocasio-Cortez said Gosar’s self-concept relies on the notion of white supremacy because “deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.”

because “deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.” The Democratic congresswoman predicted that Gosar won’t face any consequences from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Gosar’s video has been flagged by Twitter as a violation of the platform’s hateful conduct policy. He posted it on both his official and personal accounts.

Any anime fans out there? pic.twitter.com/TxX4qiJhOi — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 7, 2021

42 Nations Vow To Cut Emissions From Health Industries

Some 42 countries have pledged to cut down on carbon dioxide emissions caused by the health care sector, which makes up almost five percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

GOPer Misses His Anti-Vax Mandate Event After Coming Down With COVID

North Dakota state Rep. Jeff Hoverson (R) couldn’t make it to the rally he organized protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates last night because–yep, you guessed it!

Trump’s Glowing Praise For McConnell In Memoir Was Written By McConnell

In an updated 2019 version of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) book, “The Long Game,” Trump sang the GOP senator’s praises in a forward penned by the then-president.

Trump “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in McConnell , his “ace in the hole” who “deserves great credit” for shaping the courts, the then-president gushed.

, his “ace in the hole” who “deserves great credit” for shaping the courts, the then-president gushed. Yeah, turns out Trump didn’t write any of that. He told the Washington Post in a recent interview that he told McConnell to write the forward for him “because that’s the way life works.”

He told the Washington Post in a recent interview that he told McConnell to write the forward for him “because that’s the way life works.” McConnell didn’t deny Trump’s account, saying only that he didn’t “have anything to add related to” Trump.

Cruz Tips Hat At Texit

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested during a conservative youth event last month that his state secede from the U.S. if Democrats “fundamentally destroy” the country with filibuster reform, voting rights, D.C. statehood and other horrors.

Cruz argued that “there may come a point where it’s hopeless,” even though he’s “not ready to give up on America.”

even though he’s “not ready to give up on America.” The GOP senator said that while he doesn’t support the Texit movement, he understands the “sentiment” behind it.

he understands the “sentiment” behind it. If Texas did withdraw from the union, it ought to take NASA, the military and the oil with it, Cruz proposed.

Jan. 6 Subpoenas Issued To More Trump Clown Car Riders

The House Jan. 6 select committee sent out a new round of subpoenas to the ex-president’s top lackeys, including John Eastman, the former Trump legal adviser who devised an absurd plot for Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. The other five subpoenas went to:

Former Trump 2020 campaign adviser Bill Stepien

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller

Trump campaign executive assistant Angela McCallum

Former Trump adviser-turned-QAnon celebrity Mike Flynn

Bernard Kerik, an ex-New York City police commissioner who “investigated” voter fraud at the “command center” where he and other Trump goons plotted to steal the 2020 election the day before the Capitol insurrection.

NRCC Ad Uses Trump-Era Footage To Blame Violence On Biden

The National Republican Congressional Committee put out a new 30-second ad that accused the President of allowing violence and chaos in the streets–but at least three images were taken from videos filmed during the 2020 protests.

Alleged Insurrectionist Flees To Belarus

A California man wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting a police officer as he breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 is seeking asylum in Belarus.

GOPer Gets Death Threats For Voting For BIF

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), one of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) last week, shared a voicemail yesterday that he’d received from an individual telling him he ought to die and calling him a “fucking piece of shit traitor.”

Upton’s office noted that that wasn’t the only threatening call he’s gotten. The calls started coming in after far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted his number, along with those of the other GOP lawmakers who’d voted for the bill.

Prager Pretends Anti-Vaxxers More Stigmatized Than AIDS Crisis Victims

Conservative commentator and anti-vaxxer Dennis Prager, a proud COVID-19 patient, compared people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine to “pariahs” who face ostracization that gay men absolutely never experienced at all during the AIDS crisis (especially not from Prager himself).

Dennis Prager: "During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users…had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would've been inconceivable" pic.twitter.com/GQsOq4X63u — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 8, 2021

