Editors' Blog
/
Analysis & Opinion
News
Live Blog
Morning Memo
Cafe
/
outside voices & analysis
Muckraker
/
scandal & investigations
Prime
/
Member Exclusives
Podcast
Features
Memberships
View Options
Contribute
Learn More
Newsletters
Subscribe
Get TPM Merch
Shop Now
Follow TPM
Send Comments and Tips
about
contact
careers
FAQ
terms of use
site status
© 2022 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
ABOUT
TIPS
Live Wire
AP
Seismic Network Registers Blasts Near Russian Pipeline Leaks
NYT
Oath Keeper’s Seditious Conspiracy Defense: We Were Following Trump’s Orders!
NBC
DHS IG Cuffari’s office seized phones of 24 Secret Service agents who worked on Jan. 6
Bloomberg
Suspected Pipeline Sabotage Marks Major Escalation Between Russia And Europe
AP
Violence in Brazil as Bolsonaro runs for reelection
NYT
‘Putin’s Chef’ Prigozhin, founder of Russian troll farm that interfered in 2016 U.S. election, acknowledges founding Wagner Group mercenary army
Texas Tribune
Ken Paxton flees subpoena
NBC
Oath Keeper charged in Jan. 6 attack texted with Andrew Giuliani about election
NYT
National Republican orgs aren’t chipping in money to help Mastriano
WaPo
Jan. 6 committee hearing will use clips from Roger Stone documentary
Next →
Masthead
Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Josh Marshall
Executive Editor:
David Kurtz
Managing Editor:
John Light
Associate Editor:
Nicole Lafond
Investigations Desk:
Josh Kovensky
Kaila Philo
Reporters:
Matt Shuham
Kate Riga
Newswriter:
Cristina Cabrera
Editor at Large:
John B. Judis
General Counsel:
Millet Israeli
Publisher:
Joe Ragazzo
Head of Product:
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology:
Matt Wozniak
Associate Publisher:
Jackie Wilhelm
Front End Developer:
Jacob Harris
Senior Designer:
Christine Frapech