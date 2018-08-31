Latest
16 mins ago
Fox News Host: If Obama Treated Press Like Trump, There’d Be ‘Explosion On The Right’
46 mins ago
As Ex-Aides Face Prison Time, Crowd Chants ‘Lock Her Up’ At Indiana Trump Rally
during a summit working session the G7 Summit on June 9, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. Canada are hosting the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie.
49 mins ago
Trump Jokes That Sanders Had ‘Nervous Breakdown’ Over His McCain Comments
livewire

Three Prominent 2008 McCain Campaign Officials Not Invited To Funeral

Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) holds a campaign rally with Calfornia Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at Nationwide Arena October 31, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. With less than a week before the U.S. presidential election, McCain launched a two-day bus tour of the swing state of Ohio, where some polls show his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) leading by nine points.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 31, 2018 8:17 am

Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) former running mate Sarah Palin is not the only high level member of his 2008 who’s been excluded from the senator’s funeral, Politico reported.

According to three people familiar with the guest list who spoke to Politico, McCain’s former campaign manager Steve Schmidt, senior adviser-turned MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and ex-strategist John Weaver were all excluded from the affair, which was strategically planned in the months leading up to McCain’s death.

The exclusions signal that the McCain family still harbors indignation over the consequences of McCain’s choice of Palin as a running mate in 2008, a decision that earned him criticism from some of his closest advisers, including Wallace and Schmidt. Both publicly disparaged the late senator’s choice in the aftermath of the 2008 campaign, giving interviews to Mark Halperin and John Heilemann for their 2009 book-turned movie “Game Change.”

McCain was open about feeling betrayed by those former aides and didn’t interact with Schmidt for nearly six years. The two reportedly made amends in recent years, according to Politico, and Weaver has confided to friends that he “and McCain had no unfinished business,” in Politico’s words.

All three former campaign officials are now affiliated with MSNBC.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: