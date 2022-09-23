Editors' Blog
/
Analysis & Opinion
News
Live Blog
Morning Memo
Cafe
/
outside voices & analysis
Muckraker
/
scandal & investigations
Prime
/
Member Exclusives
Podcast
Features
Memberships
View Options
Contribute
Learn More
Newsletters
Subscribe
Get TPM Merch
Shop Now
Follow TPM
Send Comments and Tips
about
contact
careers
FAQ
terms of use
site status
© 2022 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
ABOUT
TIPS
Live Wire
NBC
Oath Keeper charged in Jan. 6 attack texted with Andrew Giuliani about election
NYT
National Republican orgs aren’t chipping in money to help Mastriano
WaPo
Jan. 6 committee hearing will use clips from Roger Stone documentary
Rolling Stone
McConnell Praises Kyrsten Sinema as ‘Most Effective First-Term Senator’ He’s Ever Seen
Washington Post
Putin grants citizenship to Edward Snowden, who disclosed U.S. surveillance
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Peter Antonacci, chief state election investigator, former Broward elections supervisor, dies while at work
FT
‘Everyone will get snatched off the street’: mobilisation brings Ukraine war home to Russians
CNN
Exclusive: Trump’s Secret Fight Against Jan. 6 Grand Jury
WaPo
Career prosecutors recommend no charges for Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
Miami Herald
Company hired to arrange DeSantis’ migrant flights is tied to DeSantis admin official who was Trump-appointed US Attorney
Next →
Masthead
Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Josh Marshall
Executive Editor:
David Kurtz
Managing Editor:
John Light
Associate Editor:
Nicole Lafond
Investigations Desk:
Josh Kovensky
Kaila Philo
Reporters:
Matt Shuham
Kate Riga
Newswriter:
Cristina Cabrera
Editor at Large:
John B. Judis
General Counsel:
Millet Israeli
Publisher:
Joe Ragazzo
Head of Product:
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology:
Matt Wozniak
Associate Publisher:
Jackie Wilhelm
Front End Developer:
Jacob Harris
Senior Designer:
Christine Frapech