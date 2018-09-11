Miami Beach Dropped From List Of Potential DNC 2020 Convention Hosts As Hurricane Looms

Miami Beach is no longer a contender as a host city for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Politico reported Monday.

While the potential onslaught of Hurricane Florence, as well as the general risk of future hurricanes in that area, were one risk factor associated with Miami Beach, five Democrats with knowledge of the matter told Politico that the city’s time zone and party-city reputation also prompted Dems to boot it from the list. Democratic officials were also reportedly concerned about housing delegates on cruise ships and appearing as though the party is, again, favorable to the coasts.

The remaining contenders: Houston and Milwaukee, according to Politico.

Read the full report here.