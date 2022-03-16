Zelensky Takes His Pro-Democracy Pitch To Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Congress Wednesday morning, the first foreign leader to ever do so virtually. As expected, he asked for the U.S. to “close the skies” over Ukraine: A request for a no-fly zone that the U.S. has rejected out of concern that enforcing it — which would mean attacking Russia — would escalate the conflict into a full-fledged World War.

“If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative,” Zelensky said, and requested additional military aid and continually increasing sanctions on Russia and its companies.

He ended with an appeal to the White House. “As the leader of my nation, I am addressing President Biden: You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation,” he said. “I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Biden is scheduled to speak at 11:45 a.m. ET, at which time he is expected to announce additional military aid.