We-Have-No-Idea-What’s-Gonna Happen-Either Bloggin’

Maybe you haven’t noticed, but there’s a major shitshow going down with Democrats’ infrastructure push and, you know, keeping the government running.

Democratic leaders are left flailing after Republican senators shot down their government funding bill that would avoid the looming shutdown on Friday and raise the national debt limit. Failing to do the later would lead to an economic disaster next month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned.

Meanwhile, Democrats are still wrestling over infrastructure legislation after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) effectively de-linked the bipartisan bill from the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that moderates have kicked up a storm over. Pelosi has scheduled a vote on the bipartisan legislation for tomorrow, and progressive Democrats have threatened to sink it due without the reconciliation bill being passed at the same time, per the initial agreement within the caucus.

