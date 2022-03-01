Ukrainians Fight Back As Russia Bombs Civilian Areas

After Russia’s initial push to quickly take Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities failed, the invasion force seems to have settled on a new strategy involving heavy attacks on Ukrainian centers of resistance.

It’s an approach that, so far, has been hitting both civilian and military targets. Reports say was a Russian cruise missile struck Kharkiv’s central administrative building on Tuesday, as the city faced barrages of artillery and rocket bombardment in residential areas and on Ukrainian military positions.

Satellite images show a nearly forty-mile long convoy of Russian armored vehicles and equipment on the northern highway that runs from Belarus to Kyiv. Ukrainian defenders have managed to hold back assaults on the capital and on Kharkiv in recent days, but have lost ground as Russian troops encircle the southern city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, and reportedly stormed the central city of Kherson early Tuesday morning.

With sanctions imposed, Russia is now reacting. On Tuesday, it banned foreign companies from exiting investments in Russian enterprises. We’ll be following along throughout the day as the situation develops.