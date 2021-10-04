LIVE COVERAGE

The Work Continues After Progressives Rescue Two-Track Infrastructure Plan

October 4, 2021
Negotiations over the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan are back on after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ultimately declined to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) to a vote last week due to progressives’ threat to sink it if it were put to a vote before reconciliation.

The White House and Democratic leaders are working to hammer out a deal with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who both complain that the price for reconciliation is too high. Manchin’s put his top line at $1.5 trillion, and Sinema has yet to say publicly what she wants.

Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues on Saturday that she wants to pass BIF before October 31.

Follow our live coverage below:

