The Reckoning Continues In What Promises To Be A Wild Week In Congress

And we’re off to the races.

This week is when the tug-o-war over infrastructure will truly begin to heat up: The House will begin the debate over the bipartisan infrastructure bill today and is slated to vote for it on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told rank-and-file Democrats in her chamber on Sunday.

Democratic leaders also hope to finish up on negotiations over the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill this week after centrist Democrats threw a grenade at the initially agreed-upon two-track process of passing the reconciliation and the infrastructure bills together.

But the real fight is in the Senate, where Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have kicked up a fuss over the $3.5 trillion price tag of the reconciliation bill. That’s also where Democrats find themselves in a gridlock with Republicans who refuse to suspend the debt ceiling for the legislation.

Follow our live coverage below: