LIVE COVERAGE

The Day Of Reckoning Over BIF And Reconciliation Is Upon Us

September 30, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Strap in, folks. We’re in for a bumpy ride.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill today amid protests from progressive Democrats who are furious over the de-coupling of the legislation from the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The progressives have sworn to shoot down BIF if it gets put to a vote today without reconciliation–and it seems like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters yesterday evening that the “plan” is still to hold the vote today, but she’s taking it “one hour at a time” after House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said he wasn’t sure if BIF had the votes needed to pass yet.

The good news is at least Congress is on track to pass a government funding bill today and avoid the shutdown that would’ve begun at midnight tonight.

