LIVE COVERAGE

SCOTUS Considers Biden’s Vaccine Mandates In Cases That May Have Far-Reaching Reverberations

January 7, 2022
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Supreme Court is hearing two COVID-19 vaccine mandate cases today: one from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for large employers, and one from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for health-care workers at facilities that take federal funding.

The cases are important on their face, as the Omicron variant of the virus tears through the country. But the justices’ rulings could also have deeper repercussions, providing clues to how the Court will react to the administration’s exercise of agency power going forward. If they choose to drastically curtail that authority over time, it could deal a blow to the Biden presidency.

