Senate Plans Out Next Steps In Voting Rights Push

January 12, 2022
After President Joe Biden’s big voting rights speech in Georgia Tuesday, Senate Democrats are mapping out a strategy to hold votes on rules changes.

The obstacles — as they were in the beginning, are now and ever shall be, Amen — are Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). Manchin has expressed openness to small technical changes to the filibuster; it’s unclear where Sinema is, aside from recently expressing support for the 60-vote threshold.

Expect a day of meetings with these two while we dig for clues to illuminate Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) plans. Schumer has promised a rules vote no later than Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, on Monday.

