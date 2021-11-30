LIVE COVERAGE

Senate Enters End-Of-Year Crunch

November 30, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis.

Senators have returned from Thanksgiving recess to face an anxiety-inducing to-do list. It includes:

  • Funding the government past December 3, or risking a shutdown
  • Raising or suspending the debt ceiling by December 15, per the Treasury Department’s calculations
  • Passing the National Defense Authorization Act by the end of the year

That’s not to mention the reconciliation package, which senators are still trying to pass before Christmas. Oh, and they’re currently scheduled to be gone on holiday recess from December 13 through the end of the year. Seems…daunting.

