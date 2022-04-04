LIVE COVERAGE

GOP Mugs For The Camera Ahead Of Vote On Jackson Nomination

April 4, 2022
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting Monday to vote on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. While Jackson has found Republican support elsewhere in the form of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), the committee Republicans seem disinclined to vote for her, setting up a potential tie. Democrats would be able to circumvent a tie with a “motion to discharge,” dislodging her nomination to the full Senate after a few hours of debate. There, it seems certain that she’ll ultimately be confirmed.

It’ll be the end of a frequently contentious confirmation hearing for Jackson, with some GOP members clinging to a debunked line of attack based on her sentencing in child pornography cases. Still, the most important revelations came not in connection to Jackson’s record, but in the precedent Republicans said they want the Supreme Court to go after next: same-sex marriage, access to birth control and even interracial marriage.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: