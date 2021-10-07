LIVE COVERAGE

Senate Drops Report On Trump’s Use Of DOJ To Stay In Power

October 7, 2021
Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats issued a report on Thursday detailing former President Trump’s efforts to use the Justice Department as a weapon in his bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It delves into some of the starkest examples of corruption that took place in the run-up to the insurrection, as Trump flailed for ways to stay in power.

Among other things, the report documents a Jan. 3 meeting during which senior DOJ leaders and then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone threatened to resign if Trump went through with a plan to install former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Bossert Clark as acting attorney general.

We’re going through the report line-by-line and will be posting updates below. Read our initial write-up of the report here.

