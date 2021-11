BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski speaks during the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's alleged killers at Glynn County Superior Court on November 19, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his ...

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski speaks during the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's alleged killers at Glynn County Superior Court on November 19, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February, 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Octavio Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

