Dems Finally Making Real Progress On Reconciliation Impasse

In a flurry of statements following Senate Democrats’ lunch this afternoon, we finally saw some substantial movement on reconciliation negotiations — more tangible movement toward an actual deal than we’ve seen in months at this point.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that members had reached an agreement on the drug pricing provision in the bill, a puzzle piece that has been a sticking point for not just the typical holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), but also a few other members of Schumer’s caucus.

Within minutes of that announcement, Sinema released a rather snarky statement confirming she did in fact support the plan. As Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) put it, just minutes before Sinema released her statement of support, all eyes on are now on Manchin.

“Is this the last piece of the puzzle? Ask Manchin,” he said.

Follow our live coverage below.