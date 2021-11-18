LIVE COVERAGE

Jury Enters Third Day Of Deliberations In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

November 18, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will reconvene Thursday morning, entering the third day of closed-door deliberations. We saw very little movement yesterday. The jury requested permission to review certain video evidence and the judge, prosecution and defense spent several hours discussing if and how the footage could be viewed.

While awaiting a verdict, conservatives and some in the right-wing media have doubled down in their support of Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two and injuring a third person when he shot people with an AR-15 during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

