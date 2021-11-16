LIVE COVERAGE

Jury Deliberations Begin In Rittenhouse Trial

November 16, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Following closing arguments yesterday, the jury in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse returned to the courtroom this morning.

The judge is set to dismiss a handful of jurors who won’t be involved in deliberations. Once that’s sorted, deliberations will get underway. The jury will consider five felony charges against Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old Illinois gunman who crossed state lines with an AR-15 type rifle and killed two men and injured another during racial injustice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. One weapons-related charge was dismissed yesterday.

Follow below as we await a verdict:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: