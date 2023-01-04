House GOP Presses Through Day 2 Of Self-Induced Spectacle With No Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will fail to win the gavel again after a fourth House speakership vote. The first Wednesday vote looked much like its Tuesday predecessors, with the emergent candidacy of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) as a rallying point for the Never Kevins and a “present” vote from previous McCarthy supporter Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) as the biggest points of intrigue.

McCarthy’s path forward seems seriously in doubt — as does the existence of a consensus candidate who could replace him.

Tune in below all day to keep up with the news from the House floor:

Watch live: