WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 20: Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and protest against the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine before marching to the White House on February 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. Attendees called for U.S. President Joe Biden to take a stronger stance on deterring Russia from invading Ukraine and demanded the end of Russia's occupation of Crimea. (Photo by Kenny Holston/Getty Images)3

