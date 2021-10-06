LIVE COVERAGE

GOP Sens. Ready To Blow Up Debt Crisis In Nakedly Political Gambit

October 6, 2021
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you'd like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Today’s the day when Senate Democrats will once again attempt to suspend the debt ceiling, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his fellow GOP senators have already promised to stonewall via the filibuster.

The Republicans’ expected filibuster today is an attempt to force Democrats to suspend the debt limit through reconciliation, a complicated process that could side-line their infrastructure agenda as October 18, the deadline Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned will likely be the day the U.S. will run out of money to pay back its debts, approaches.

Follow our live coverage below:

