Feds Charge Steve Bannon With Contempt Of Congress

November 12, 2021
A federal grand jury indicted Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday.

Bannon’s indictment comes in response to his decision to not comply with the Jan. 6 Committee, citing a claim of executive privilege relating to Trump as a reason not to appear.

The DOJ’s decision to charge Bannon after Congress referred him for contempt shows both that the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland intends to enforce the law in support of Congress’s Jan. 6 investigation and that it regards Trump’s assertion of executive privilege as unsound.

