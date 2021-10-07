Senators Hammer Out Tentative Deal On Debt Limit

Senate Democrats and Republicans are working on the final details of a tentative agreement on extending the debt ceiling until December after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered the temporary delay to his Democratic colleagues.

Talks over the agreement went past midnight before Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) adjourned the session to continue the negotiations later on Thursday morning, per the Washington Post.

It is unclear when the agreement would be put to a vote if finalized.

Follow our live coverage below: