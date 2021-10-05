Can McConnell Derail Biden With Bad-Faith Debt Limit Chaos?

Democrats are ready to tear their hair out as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) staunchly refuses to let them raise the debt ceiling in a blatantly political ploy to sow chaos in their efforts to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill containing Biden’s sweeping agenda for social benefit expansions.

At the same time, President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders are grappling with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-AZ) opposition to reconciliation, and negotiations are ongoing.

Follow our live coverage below: