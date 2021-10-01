Biden’s Two-Track Infrastructure Plan Is Back On Track

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delayed the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that she scheduled for yesterday after it became clear progressives would make good on their threat to tank BIF if the $3.5 reconciliation bill wasn’t passed with it in President Joe Biden’s two-track strategy that all Democrats, moderates included, had initially committed to.

Now negotiations over reconciliation are back after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) finally offered an actual counterproposal, announcing that his top line for the expansive social benefits legislation was $1.5 trillion.

Pelosi said shortly after midnight that she plans to hold a vote on BIF today, but let’s see how that pans out. Unless the language for the reconciliation bill gets fully settled today, it’s not super likely progressives are going to be any more willing to pass BIF today than they were yesterday.

