Biden Makes Voting Rights Pitch In Georgia To Keep Democrats’ Push Alive

January 11, 2022
President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and a whole host of Georgia politicians, will deliver a speech Tuesday from the Peach State on the sacred importance of voting rights and the imperative to protect them with legislation.

“The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation,” he will say, according to remarks provided to TPM. “Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

“And so the question is,” he’ll ask, “where will the institution of United States Senate stand?”

