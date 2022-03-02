Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union

President Joe Biden will deliver his first official state of the union Tuesday night, with a House chamber full and masks optional.

It’ll be an attempt to energize voters as the midterms loom, and to balance his domestic economic priorities with remarks on Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine.

Planned protests, most notably trucker convoys mimicking those in Canada, seem to have fizzled out somewhat. The Capitol building is still ringed in protective fencing “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Capitol Police.