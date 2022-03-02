LIVE COVERAGE

Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union

March 1, 2022
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Joe Biden will deliver his first official state of the union Tuesday night, with a House chamber full and masks optional.

It’ll be an attempt to energize voters as the midterms loom, and to balance his domestic economic priorities with remarks on Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine.

Planned protests, most notably trucker convoys mimicking those in Canada, seem to have fizzled out somewhat. The Capitol building is still ringed in protective fencing “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Capitol Police.

