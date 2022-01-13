Biden Heads To His Old Stomping Grounds On A Voting Rights Mission

President Joe Biden is meeting with the Senate Democratic caucus Thursday, applying some pressure in a seemingly ill-fated push to pass voting rights legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) set the wheels in motion Wednesday night, using procedural strategy to ensure that the Senate will debate the two major voting bills before the Republicans inevitably filibuster their passage. That’s the point at which the conversation will shift fully to chamber rule changes — something Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) seem as resolutely against as they were a year ago.