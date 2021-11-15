Bannon In Court As Jan. 6 Panel Flexes Its Muscle

The Jan. 6 panel notched an indictment last week, after the Justice Department charged Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress over his refusal to comply with a committee subpoena.

Bannon is set to be processed today on the charges. Other Trump associates – including his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and DOJ crony Jeff Clark – also face pressure from the panel, after both declined to comply with deposition subpoenas.

Both Clark and Meadows face contempt proceedings in Congress, which could lead to the full House voting to refer their cases to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for potential prosecution.

That’s the same office that charged Bannon. We’ll be following developments in his case and in the Jan. 6 probe throughout the day.