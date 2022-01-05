AG Garland Commits To Investigating Jan. 6 Perpetrators ‘At Any Level’

Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the Justice Department on Wednesday, providing an update on one of the biggest investigations in the DOJ’s history: the probe into the Capitol insurrection.

The DOJ “remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said, emphasizing that the investigation is ongoing, and that prosecutors are looking up the chain.

To date, the investigation has led to the arrests of more than 700 people, with federal prosecutors estimating that up to 2,500 participants in the January 6 insurrection could eventually face charges.

Of that pool, around 275 people have been charged with obstruction of Congress, while roughly 225 face charges of attacking police.

Federal prosecutors have yet to charge anyone not directly involved in attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6.

