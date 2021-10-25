LIVE COVERAGE

A Hectic Week On The Hill As The Finish Line Comes Into Sight—For Real, This Time

October 25, 2021
Strap in, everyone. We’re in for quite a ride.

Democratic leaders are scrambling to conclude negotiations over the reconciliation bill for President Joe Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better plan this week and also put the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) to a House vote this week.

The pressure’s on, especially given Biden’s upcoming trip to the international climate change summit in Glasgow on November 1. The President has told his fellow Democrats that he wants to have a deal on reconciliation clinched before then.

