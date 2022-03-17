A Far-Right Former Legislator Pops Up In Poland With Dozens Of Kids

We reported earlier today on a strange situation involving Matt Shea, the far-right former Washington State legislator who’s known, among other things, for his authorship of a document describing killing non-believers and his advocacy for a separatist 51st state movement.

Shea disappeared for awhile after leaving the state legislature — he was expelled from the Republican caucus and stripped of committee assignments after a report found that he’d engaged in domestic terrorism. Now, he has reappeared in Poland, having led a team that, he claims, evacuated more than 60 Ukrainian orphans there. But locals in the Polish town of Kazimeirz Dolny are concerned about the kids and have alerted local and international authorities.

We don’t know what’s going on here. But Shea’s involvement, and the alarm of locals, does raise some questions that we want to learn more about.

You can read more of our coverage here and here, as well as good reporting from the Seattle Times, Spokane Spokesman-Review, and the regional online publication Range.