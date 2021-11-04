11 A.M ET: Trump Tries To Block Jan. 6 Subpoena In Court

Former President Trump is asking a D.C. federal judge to block a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee for records relating to Jan. 6 and the Big Lie created during his administration.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan for the District of Columbia is hearing arguments in the case.

Trump is trying to toss a subpoena that, if the National Archives complies, would give the House 700 pages of notes from his senior White House advisers, schedules relating to Jan. 6, and call records.

If he prevails, the case could bring a dramatic end to some of the main avenues of accountability for former presidents.