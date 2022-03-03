But Her LSAT Scores

Your briefing on developments in the Supreme Court confirmation battle.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, brow furrowed, asked his listeners Wednesday night how anybody can be expected to tolerate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation if the White House doesn’t release her LSAT scores. This is a democracy, goddamnit.

Why Carlson wants to know her scores is a mystery. He said that it would “settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a ‘once-in-a-generation’ legal talent,” despite the fact that the LSATs only have bearing on law school admissions. He may be confusing the test with the Bar Exam, which determines a person’s ability to actually practice law.

More likely, he’s just looking for a) something to smear Jackson with and b) a distraction from the unfettered affection for Russian leader Vladimir Putin he expressed before global sentiment shifted so aggressively against Russia. Many observers have accused him of racism for attempting to undermine Jackson’s sterling qualifications.

Luján Is Back!

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) is back in the Senate just one month after being hospitalized with a stroke.

He received a standing ovation at his first committee meeting back, and told reporters that he’s “feeling strong.”

His return has the added bonus of quieting concerns that Democrats won’t have the 50 members needed to confirm Jackson to the high Court.

Color McConnell Impressed