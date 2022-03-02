The Four-Day Supreme Court Confirmation Gauntlet

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a schedule.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a four-day marathon of hearings, the brunt of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation process.

On Monday, March 21, committee members, individuals introducing Jackson and Jackson herself will all make remarks.

The committee’s questioning of Jackson will span Tuesday, March 22 through Wednesday, March 23. There will also be a routine closed-door hearing on Jackson’s FBI background check.

Thursday will end the proceedings with outside witness testimony.

“I look forward to Judge Jackson’s appearance before the Committee and to respectful and dignified hearings,” Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) wrote in a letter. We shall see!

One-On-One Hundred

Jackson has started her one-on-one meetings with members of the Senate.

“I just had a great meeting with Judge Brown Jackson,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters Wednesday. “She reminds me in certain ways of Justice Breyer who she clerked for, that she is so thoughtful and even-handed and tries to look at both sides. And another amazing thing about her — she’s had such a breadth of experience.”

Durbin met with Jackson Wednesday as well.

A Smooth Process?

Republicans continue to seem disinclined to vociferously challenge Jackson’s confirmation.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of surprises here,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters. “And I also think, given the fact that she’s not going to change the balance, ideological balance, on the court, I think people will be respectful and they’ll do their due diligence and ask questions, but I think we all have a pretty good idea what the outcome is likely to be, unless there’s a big surprise.”

Some Light Reading