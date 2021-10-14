Latest
Tina Peters
10 mins ago ago
Judge Bars Conspiratorial Colorado Clerk From Election Administration After Suspicious Leak
on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago ago
Jan. 6 Panel Opens Contempt Proceedings Against Bannon
1 hour ago ago
Airline-Banned Anti-Mask GOPer Gets COVID, Predictably Treats It With Horse Pills

Youngkin Ducks Jan 6 Salute Controversy

By
|
October 14, 2021 2:56 p.m.

Here’s Virginia GOP Gov candidate Glenn Youngkin when asked this afternoon about the flag from the Jan 6th insurrection which supporters pledged allegiance to at Youngkin campaign rally last night.

Youngkin: “So to be clear I don’t think … if that … I wasn’t involved so I don’t know. but if that is the case then we shouldn’t pledge alligiance to that flag. and oh by the way I’ve been so clear there is no place for violence … none, none in America today.”

Here’s the video …

Here’s the incident from last night.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Senior Editor for Content Strategy and Audience Development:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: