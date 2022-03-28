“You Punch Them In The Nose”

From TPM Reader JB …

I just listened to the March 24th podcast and have to tell you that I could not disagree more with you concerning the right response to republicans from democrats. I do not disagree that there are significant characterological differences between the members of the parties. There are, but there are so many other issues that were elided by using that explanation that one end’s up concluding that there is no good response. That is wrong and a set up for failure for the democratic party.

Let’s focus on three major problems.