Withdrawals from Ukraine

If you follow reports closely, you’ve heard that the Ukrainian military has incrementally been reclaiming territory from Russian forces in the north of the country and parts of the south in recent days. The situation is different in the east and southeast, in parts of which Russia has continued to consolidate its possession of territory. There have also been reports of Russian withdrawals. But it’s been hard to disentangle which of these withdrawals are more like retreats in the face of counter-offensives or simply redeployments to find more defensible positions or actual withdrawals. All that’s been clear is that in substantial parts of the country Ukraine has been retaking control of territory that had been occupied by the Russian Army.

Today though Russia’s deputy defense minister said that Moscow would “fundamentally cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernigiv” in order to “increase mutual trust for future negotiations to agree and sign a peace deal with Ukraine.”

Suddenly it seems, Russia really wants to extend the olive branch as much as possible!

So what’s happening here?

Many in Ukraine and the US remain highly skeptical about whether this isn’t a delaying tactic or simply an effort to redeploy forces toward the east where Russia hopes to make permanent territorial acquisitions. It’s also possible that the Russian Army around Kyiv are is much closer to collapse than people realize or, perhaps more likely, that they are in danger of being cut off by the Ukrainian military and being either captured or destroyed.

Just as I have been writing this there do appear to be visual reports of Russian armor leaving its positions around Kyiv and heading toward Belarus. So something does appear to be happening.