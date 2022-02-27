Latest
Will Russia Retaliate?

By
|
February 27, 2022 6:03 p.m.

TPM’s Josh Kovensky spoke on MSNBC right now about Vladimir Putin’s cryptic decision-making, the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia, and how to think about the possibility of a retaliatory cyber attack on the U.S.

PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
