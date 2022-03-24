Latest
Where Were Senate Democrats?

By
|
March 24, 2022 8:28 a.m.

Dahlia Lithwick puzzles over Judiciary Committee Democrats’ “chilling unwillingness to go to the mat” Ketanji Brown Jackson:

Take my word for this one thing: If you have been subject to abuse, bullying, and intimidation, what you really don’t need to hear from people in power is that they think you are “brave,” or that you’re modeling perseverance and grace. What you really want is for someone to stand beside you and take a punch—or throw one. Yet beyond a handful of such moments, and notably Booker’s final speech, virtually everything Democrats did felt insufficient to the moment. More than that it felt inexplicable.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
